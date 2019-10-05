Kogi Acquires Automated C of O  Machine

As part of efforts to curtail incidence of racketeering and unlawful grabbing of land as well as delay in the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy, Kogi State Government through the Land and Housing Services Bureau has acquired automated Certificate of Occupancy Machine. Unveiling the machine in the Governor’s office yesterday, Governor Yahaya Bello commended the Bureau for ensuring that his administration’s policy in the area of land reform was yielding result. Earlier, the Director-General, Land and Housing Services Bureau, Hajia Mariam Ladi Ibrahim, commended Governor Yahaya Bello for the genuine reform the Bureau had witnessed under his leadership. Mariam noted that under the last administration, about a thousand certificates were properly issued to land owners, stressing that the current administration had signed five hundred certificates while additional six hundred were ready for signing. Aside fast tracking the process of certificate issuance, she noted with the automated machine, issues of fake C of O and land racketeering would be things of the past.

