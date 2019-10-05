FoodCo  Announces Expansion Plans

Consumer Foods Company, FoodCo Nigeria Limited,has announced plans to expand its base to Lagos, the commercial nerve of Nigeria in order to extend its services to more consumers

The firm currently operates the largest supermarket chain in South-West Nigeria, outside Lagos, and is ranked among the Top 10 supermarket brands in the country by National Consumer Brands.

Speaking on the new move, Chief Executive Officer Designate of the company, Ade Sun-Basorun, stated that the decision to extend to Lagos was in response to the yearnings of Lagos consumers for convenient, premium, and entertaining shopping experience at affordable price.

Basorun revealed the theme of the Lagos outlet launch as ‘Lagos Life, Ibadan Price’ , adding that the outlet which is sited in Lekki, would sustain the food’s rich tradition of providing a modern shopping experience .

He added the outlet would combine excellent customer service, top quality products, continuous innovation and affordable pricing, to meet the lifestyle needs of the contemporary shopper.

He promised that the new outlet would provide an opportunity for Lagosians to savour FoodCo’s unique proposition which thrives on affordability for premium experience.

“The Lekki outlet marks the next phase in our evolution as we bring our model lifestyle malls incorporating a modern shopping centre, restaurant and premium entertainment to customers in Lekki, Lagos.

“In over 37 years of existence, our customers have come to trust the brand as a reliable neighbourhood partner, in satisfying their grocery and other consumer retail needs, as a responsible stakeholder invested in the growth of host communities as well as forging meaningful relationships with suppliers and other business partners.

“As part of activities to mark the opening of the Lekki outlet, we will be giving out free vouchers every hour during opening periods from October 12-13. We would be offering tons of free product samples for foods, toiletries.”

There will also be incredible deals, music and fun atmosphere for visitors”, he informed.