Transsafe Honours Titilayo, Egbeyemi

Ezekiel Okpulor

In recognition of their hard work and being security savvy in Lagos State, a group, the Transsafe 360 Global Initiatives, has honoured the head of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), Chief Superintendent of Police, Yinka Egbeyemi, with an outstanding performance award in public service.

Also honoured at an event which was held in Lagos last Sunday at the group Annual General Meeting, was the head of Motopol Lagos State, Chief Superintendent of Police, Oriyomi Titilayo, as Transsafe described them as a goal-getters and diligent individuals in security service to their fatherland.

Egbeyemi was lauded for his active roles in ensuring the agenda for a greater Lagos of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration within the purview of Lagos State Taskforce.

In her remark at the event, Titilayo said people always show her appreciation for hard work, promising Nigerians that she will never deviate from her resilience to get it right, hard work and good name.