Show-Stopping Performances At NickFest 2019

From Patoranking to Fireboy, the 2019 edition of NickFest was a memorable event for children and parents who thronged the venue Balmoral Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, last weekend.

Headlined by Patoranking, Teni the entertainer, Fireboy and Rema had the performing acts take their slots on the Nickelodeon stage to thrill the excited crowd. It was indeed a night of glitz, glamour, great music and slime. Their exhilarating performances set the venue in a delightful mood which had kids, parents and other music lovers present engage in a sing-along.

The venue was transformed into a beautifully lit wonderland with a relaxing ambience created by the Nickelodeon traditional bright orange colour.

The excitement continued as children in attendance witnessed the arrival of their favourite Nickelodeon characters live at the festival; SpongeBob Squarepants, Adventure Bay’s intrepid pups, Skye, Rubble Marshall and Chase from Paw Patrol, and everyone’s favourite genies, Shimmer and Shine and the for the first time ever performing in Nigeria, The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

NickFest host of the day, Mannie Essien and Amarachi Uyanne, popularly known as Amarachi Dance kept the mood alive with their spirited delivery.

Speaking at the venue of the event, Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director VIMN Africa, owners of Nickelodeon, expressed gratitude for the high attendance recorded this year.

“We are indeed grateful that our family-centric TV entertainment content was transformed to an event experience that has brought joy and entertainment to families. We have had an incredible show of support from parents and kids year after year and Nickfest in Nigeria continues to gain more fans. At VIMN Africa, we appreciate the valued support from our partner Maltina and the associate sponsors Cadbury and DStv as well as the support from Cussons Baby for their joint effort in making this year’s NickFest another success.”

Some do the celebrities who joined in the fun include superstar Davido’s daughter Imade; Noble Igwe, Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife; Kemi Smallz, Sensei Uche, IK Osakioduwa, Osas Ighodaro, Dr Sid, and BBNaija ex-housemate, Sir Dee.