Police Declare Chimamanda Adichie’s Kinsmen Wanted over Land Dispute

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Police Command has declared the kinsmen of renowned author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, wanted over a protracted tussle over ownership of a parcel of land in the area.

Ukpo and Abba communities in Anambra State have been engaged in a protracted tussle over a disputed parcel of land.

Billionaire oil magnate, Arthur Eze, is alleged to be backing his community, Ukpo against the neighbouring Abba community.

Adichie, who hails from Abba had accused Eze of working to diminish, intimidate and humiliate his people to appropriate their land.

Adichie in a lengthy article published in some newspapers, had accused Eze of using his wealth to influence the police, who she also said have been intimidating and harassing her kinsmen, including arresting and detaining aged people.

Anambra State Police Command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, said a warrant of arrest has been obtained to arrest some Abba indigenes.

“We wish to inform the general public that warrants of arrest was obtained by the police in respect of the following suspects over alleged cases of conspiracy and conduct likely to cause breach of peace at Ukpo in Dunukofia LGA of Anambra State,” he said.

The command listed the names of those to be arrested as: “Pius Nweke, Isaac Nwafor, Engr. Bennett Anekwe, all males of Abba Community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.”

The statement added: “The command enjoins the public with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the aforementioned suspects to contact the nearest police station/formations or call the police emergency number 07039194332 for prompt action, please.”

Mohammed had previously also denied that the command was being influenced by Eze to arrest Abba indigenes, but insisted that the command was rather working to avert breakdown of law and order in the state.