ONGA Excites Abuja Residents in Grandeur at Foodies Hangout

ONGA, from the stables of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, thrilled its social media advocates,

fun seekers and upcoming chefs to exciting moments with enlightenment on food recipes at the fourth edition of the ONGA Foodies Hangout in Abuja.

The event which was well attended at City Park in Abuja took place on Saturday, September 28, 2019. This came after the Lagos Jollof Showdown, with subsequent Jollof Challenge in Ghana, where the winner of the Lagos competition who represented the country emerged as the first runner–up.

At the event, the Brand Manager for ONGA, Ms Sophiat Bello said as the Seasoning of

Naija, a brand with national outlook, ONGA is poised towards promoting food culture that is based on excellence and prepared with the finest locally sourced ingredients which gives great taste and aroma.

She said the initiative which debuted in Lagos in 2018, was also aimed at bringing consumers

of the brand together to be enlightened on recipes of local and popular delicacies, and how to use the range of ONGA products in preparing them.

“It is also a time to entertain ONGA consumers, educate and let them have pleasurable moments on what the brand offers,” Bello affirmed.

The audience were treated to various games, music and delicacies served with the ONGA

brand. It also saw four seasoned chefs locked in the cooking competition with seasoned chefs outwitting the other with skills to clinch the winning prize. After thorough screening based on taste and presentation, Chef (Mrs) Idowu Owoyemi emerged the winner of the ONGA Jollof cooking competition with the prize of a refrigerator and other gifts.

Commending ONGA, Owoyemi said the initiative was laudable and has enhanced her skills as a caterer on local delicacies like the jollof spaghetti which formed the basis of the contest.

“I came up with my best to surpass others and l am highly elated to be selected as the winner. With ONGA, l believe Nigerians will have the best of delicacies,” she affirmed.

ONGA Seasoning with the catchphrase, Mama’s Helping Hand, is available in powdered

format with flavours which include classic, stew, chicken and the special mix of ginger, onion and garlic while Onga cubes is available in chicken and beef flavours.

In commemoration of the World Jollof Day held in Accra, Ghana, Chef Sika Mortoo emerged winner of the maiden edition of ONGA Jollof Battle clinching the prize of $2,000, while Bukola Abass, aka Chef Turay, the Nigerian representative who was the first.