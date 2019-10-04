No Room for Excuses in Governance, Says Wike

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that there is no room for excuses in governance and that his driving philosophy is promoting the good of Rivers State in every action he takes as governor.

Addressing journalists yesterday after inspecting on-going construction of Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike said he would continue to fulfill all his promises to the people of the state.

He said: “What is important is that when we make a promise, we fulfil that promise. We have no room for excuses. We will continue to promote the good of our people.

“For me, everything is Rivers. Whatever will improve the lives of Rivers people, we will do it.”

Wike said contractors have started the process of preliminary works for the three flyover bridges at Garrison, Artillery and Rumuokoro in Port Harcourt.

He said the construction giant has started soil tests, while the due process formalities would be completed today.

“They are doing soil test. By tomorrow, they would conclude the due process formalities.

“We will flag off the construction of the three flyover bridges by the second week of October,” he said.

Commenting on the Mother and Child Hospital, Wike said it would be completed by the end of November.

“We believe that by the end of November, the Mother and Child Hospital will be ready. I am happy with the pace and quality of work by the new contractor.

“We were not impressed with the last contractor. We had to terminate the contract. We are impressed with what we are seeing now. This contractor is doing well with the supervision of relevant officials of relevant Government agencies,” he said.

He said the Mother and Child Hospital would provide specialist services to the people of Niger Delta, being the first in the region. He noted that the Hospital would also serve as part of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.

He informed the people that the Rivers State Government has paid fully for the equipment of the Hospital.

He added that full payment has been made for the furnishing of the hospital, while payment for the construction work is at 90 per cent level.