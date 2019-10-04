Kemi Taiwo’s Key of David Unlocks ‘Freedom Dance’ on Independence Day

Mary Nnah

This year’s Independence Day was charged in Ota, Ogun State on Tuesday with an electrifying performance by the Key of David Band led by the rising gospel artiste, Mrs. Olukemi Taiwo. Gospel music lovers and fun seekers who defied the heavy downpour to get to the CAC, Agbala Itura, Sango-Ota, venue of the concert were treated to scintillating gospel vibes from the Key of David.

Taiwo was at her best with various renditions of worship and praise songs to the admiration of her teeming fans and supporters at the venue.

She explained that the idea behind the concert was to thank God for Nigeria’s independence anniversary and also to emphasise the fact that Jesus is ultimate freedom giver and the Saviour of our souls.

“Jesus came to the world to save mankind and to set us free from the dominion of sin and death. That is the ultimate independence…and that is why we are to dance to this freedom, because there is no slavery for any soul that is hidden in Christ,” she said.

In his remarks, Pastor James Taiwo, the District Superintendent of CAC Agbala Itura Sango Ota, urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their faith in God and amend their ways to key into the freedom and salvation offered by Jesus Christ.

He afterwards led the congregation in prayers for peace and abundance in Nigeria.

Other artistes who lit up the day were Mayor Olapeju, Ibi Isinmi, Evangelist Olomosaye, Christy Olusina, Tolu Kayode, Alayo, Eunice Agboola, Omo Oba and the Great Worshippers.