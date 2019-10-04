Igbo Leader Seeks Release of Innocent Kinsmen in Lagos Prisons

The newly elected President General of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos State, Sunday Udeh, has pledged to seek the release of innocently incarcerated Igbo people who are languishing in several prisons in Lagos State.

Udeh decried the worrisome population of Igbos languishing in various prison facilities in Lagos for crimes they knew nothing about when he spoke to journalist immediately he took his oath of office.

He promised to collaborate with relevant bodies, powerful individuals and agencies to ensure the prompt release of Igbos languishing in Lagos prisons for various acclaimed offences without proper trial.

Ude pledged to leave no stone unturned in the course of his duties as wonton neglect of Ndigbo has reached a point when it would be checkmated.

He called on all citizens of Igbo origin to intensify prayers for the nation, while urging them to remain law abiding in all they do and allow God to use the right leaders to alleviate their sufferings.

Udeh assured that he would also focus on improving the welfare of the Igbos in Lagos, including providing free health care services for all at monthly meeting of Igbo body.

“My heart is filled with humility for the kind of love lavished on me today by my people and I assured them that they’ll never regret it. I equally had been with them from inception and I know what they need most and unity that is lacking is what I will fight for”.

Ude (popularly called Child of God), was sworn-in by the legal adviser of the body, Mr. Vitalis Chukwueke, after he pulled a total of 112 votes to defeat Chief Patrick Mba, who scored 54 votes and Chief Sunday Eze, who garnered a total of 28 votes.

Over 200 delegates from 20 Local Government Areas in the state participated in the election.

The Secretary of the body, Mr. Chuks Odimegwu, said that the new executive would attend to the urgent needs of Igbos residential in Lagos State.