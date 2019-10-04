Free Sowore Protest Holds in New York on Saturday

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Nigerian activists and other protesters will hold a rally in New York City on Saturday, to demand the release of the Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

THISDAY learnt yesterday that the protest was billed for the 54th Street and the 2nd Avenue. The rally will begin at 10 a.m.

Some of the activists behind the proposed New York rally are Dimeji Ayanwale, Toun Willias, Bukola Oreofe and Jimmy Fasheun.

A source confided in THISDAY that protest organisers intend to use the rally to attract international sympathy for Sowore, who was arrested early in August in Lagos, after he called for a revolution to upstage the government of President Muhammadu Buhari because the February election was not credible.