AY, Mr. Ibu, Others to Thrill Lagosians at Ebohbomb Live

Ayodeji Ake

Lagos Mainland will again come alive with laughter, dance, comedy and music take centre stage at this year’s edition of Ebohbomb Live slated for October 6.

The event is packaged as an avenue to celebrate Nigerians and get all lovers comedy and music to experience a memorable night out.

According to the organisers, Nollywood actor and ace comedian AY, will join Ebohbomb, Klint D Drunk, I Go Save, Kenny blag, Acapella, Funny Bone, Ajebo, ATM, Hilarious Chinedu, Melody 4 Comedy, Ekene Smith and rave musician Janetiza among others will thrill fun seekers at the event schedule to hold at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Amuwo Odofin Festac, Lagos.

In a statement signed by Maconi Wine Managing Director, Mr. Uchenna Ukaegbu said the organisers hope to use the event in conjunction with partners to reward brand loyalty, adding that the event would also serve as a platform to showcase upcoming comedians and musicians and harness their talents for stardom.

“Ebohbomb has promised to use the opportunity to encourage Nigerian youth and motivate them to discover their talent and become useful for the society at large”, he said.

This edition of Ebohbomb Live is supported by Jammflag Global Resources Limited, Maconi Wine, and Hazie Bitters.