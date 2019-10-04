Anchor Insurance Moves to Build Employees’ Skills

The need for aggressive marketing of insurance products to the generality of Nigerians will be the thrust of discussions at a two-day practical workshop being organised for sales/marketers of Anchor Insurance Company Ltd.

Organised by Solcar Communication Ltd between October 4 and 5, 2019, the event, which is for middle and senior sales and marketing staff is aimed at enhancing the skills of the marketers of its insurance products.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Solcar Communications Ltd, Mr. Solomon Ibharuneafe, the training consultant to Anchor said the insurance industry in Nigeria presents a battle field for deploying lethal sales and marketing arsenal to outdo rivals.

With the huge market potential that the country provides, he argued that success in the market place and industry dominance will depend on creative ideas and strategies that will put the company (Anchor) ahead of the competition.

Acccording to him, the mindset of a winner coupled with that killer instinct for sniffing opportunies where others fail is required to survive in this highly turbulent business environment, adding that the scenario presents an opportunity to equip staff with requisite skills and attitude to contain those challenges and win the competitive battle for improved market share.

In his message to the participants, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Anchor Insurance, Mr. Austin Ebose stated that the training became imperative to put the staff of the company on top in line with the company’s vision of being the most innovative and preferred general business insurance provider in Nigeria.

According to him, Anchor has constantly been showing strength and innovation in product and customer service delivery, yearly bottomline performance and timely claims administration, urging the participants to double their efforts with the gains from the workshop.

Anchor Insurance was registered and licensed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in October, 1989 as General Business (non-life) insurance outfit and started business in November of the same year.

The company commenced operations at its registered office in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State and later joined its fellow underwriting outfits in Lagos.