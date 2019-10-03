Osinbajo Pledges Loyalty to Buhari

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has promised not to compromise his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria.

The pledge came amid reports of a crack in the presidency.

The promise of the VP was contained in a magazine entitled, ‘This is Nigeria’ circulated on Tuesday night during the October 1, 2019 Independence Day Dinner, held at the old Banquet hall of the State House, Abuja.

The message titled ‘Uncompromised Loyalty’ was contained on page 15 of the Brands International Special Edition of the magazine, which is the official magazine for Buhari’s Next Level Agenda, 9th Assembly and One Nigeria, locally and internationally.

The message said, “Vice President Yemi Osibanjo commemorates with Nigerians on the 59th anniversary celebration, while pledging his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari. This day means everything to us as a people, because it is our day of freedom.

“Let me first congratulate my boss, President, Muhammadu Buhari; His Excellency and our national leader, Ahmed Bola Tinubu; First Lady and mother of the nation, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

“Also, I celebrate every Nigerian out there on the street trying to make ends meet, not forgetting those who stand out in different areas of human endeavours, home and abroad.

“Fellow Nigerians, be rest assured that President Muhammadu Buhari is totally committed to his promises and the Next Level Agenda. He is the best boss and I find it thrilling to serve Nigeria under him. It is only responsible of me to give my unwavering loyalty to President Buhari and Nigeria as I promise to stand by him, while contributing my quota at all times to the growth of Nigeria.

“I call on all well-meaning Nigerians to queue behind President Buhari as he leads us to build a stronger bigger and greater Nigeria.”

Recall that the recent replacement of the Economic Management Team headed by Osinbajo with the Economic Advisory Council mandated to report directly to Buhari, had fuelled speculations about division in the Presidency.