Obaseki Sacks All Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants

To announce fresh appointments in 30 days

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the termination of the appointments of all his Special Assistants (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

Obaseki, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq, said the sack was with immediate effect.

According to him, “This development is in line with efforts to re-organise the governance structure to enhance efficiency in service delivery to Edo people. Fresh appointments will be announced within the next 30 days.”

Ogie added that the state government offered its immense gratitude to the outgoing appointees for their service and assured of continued cordial relations in the years ahead.

He said: “They are hereby directed to hand over all government property and documents in their possession to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.”