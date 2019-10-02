N’Assembly to Pass Anti-kidnapping Bill

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The ninth National Assembly is to pass an anti-kidnapping bill to address the rising wave of insecurity across the country.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved at Senate plenary on Wednesday by the Chairman, Senate committee on Aviation, Senator Dino Melaye, who expressed concern over the activities of kidnappers along the Lokoja-Abuja expressway which resulted in the kidnapping of 36 people in September alone.

Melaye, who came under Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules, also said a total of nine lives were lost during the kidnapping incidents along the same road last month.

The Senate, after taking contributions from the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnanya Abaribe, and Chairman, Senate committee on Marine Transport, Senator Danjuma Goje, condemning the incessant kidnappings across the nation, agreed to ensure the formulation of anti-kidnapping legislation to address the anomaly before long.

The upper chamber also agreed that the security agencies will require more funds to allow them tackle the rising wave of insecurity across the country.