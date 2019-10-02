Foundation Honours Nwoko on Sports Devt

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

A UK- based foundation has honoured Delta State-born philanthropist, Dr Ned Nwoko in recognition of his commitment to sports development in Nigeria.

The award was presented in Abuja during a brief ceremony.

The President of Jose Foundation, Dr Martins Abhulimhen, said the award was given in recognition of Nwoko’s sacrifices to restore the glory of sports in Nigeria, and Africa through the sports focused Star University he is putting up in Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State.

“We are giving him this award because he is out to safeguard the future of sports generally and our youths in the country. The focus of our conferences and events is to ensure that the right people are the ones admitted into our sports community, so that we can have a competitive and focused sports system devoid of all forms of child abuse across Africa,” Abhulimhen said.

Nwoko expressed delight over the award, saying it will inspire him to do more in the area of sports and youths development.

On how he came about the idea of building a sports university, the recipient said he initially intended to build a conventional university, but his discovery at a point that there is a wide gap in sports development in the country made him want to establish the sports focused institution.

Nwoko also disclosed that his school is modelled after sports focused Loughborough University in England.

He added that youths that are interested in sports and education combined will find a place at Star University which according to him will cover all Olympic sports when eventually commissioned.

According to him, the five of the seven structures recommended by the National University Commission (NUC) for a start are already in place, and efforts are on to ensure close collaboration with the Delta State government.