Sterling Bank Receives Commendation

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended Sterling Bank Plc’s HEART initiative for its strategic intervention in key sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture.

The HEART of Sterling is an initiative of Sterling Bank Plc that focuses investments on five key sectors of the economy. The sectors are health, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation.

A statement made available by the bank stated that the Vice President gave the commendation during a tour of the bank’s exhibition pavilion at the ongoing 12th annual Banking and Finance Conference organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Abuja, recently

Osinbajo, who sought to know more about the interventions of Sterling Bank, particularly in the areas of agriculture and renewable energy, urged the bank to sustain the momentum and do more to assist the federal government in ensuring the growth of the economy.

The General Manager (GM), Corporate and Investment Banking, Sterling Bank, Mrs. Mojisola Bakare, told the vice president who was at the bank’s pavilion that the financial institution was committed to the development of the Nigerian economy through its HEART of Sterling initiative. She said this explained why the bank also decided to sponsor the conference organised with the theme: “The Future of the Nigerian Banking Industry – 360 Degrees.”

Speaking further, Bakare said the bank was well positioned to provide for the needs of customers in the 21st century.

According to her, the three pillars of Sterling Bank are agility, digitisation and specialisation.

“Agility in terms of how we respond quickly to customers’ needs and how we become a solutions provider even before the customer thinks about it. “You won’t be able to solve a customer’s problem if you don’t have expertise in that area.

“And on digitisation, it is either you digitise or you die. The banking system is getting away from brick and mortar and it’s getting to a situation whereby people go on their apps and want to be able to do their basic business of banking and we are truly positioned for that,” she said.

She added: “Our strategy at Sterling Bank is more about impactful banking. It is not only about making money, it is about how we impact our environment. If I am able to make an impact in your life, you would remember me as a bank, and then you can decide that you want to have a relationship with me.”