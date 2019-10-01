Northern Govs Renew Resolve to Tackle Insecurity

Our Correspondents

As the country celebrate her 59th Independence anniversary, the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong, has congratulated Nigerians, describing the day as one that remains significant because of the giant strides attained.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said though the nation continues to face many challenges, Nigerians have to remain resolute and join hands to overcome these challenges.

He saluted President Muhammadu Buhari, President of Senate, Ahmed Lawan and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, promising that they would continue to collaborate and work together in tackling the nation’s security and developmental challenges.

Lalong also used the occasion to assure the people of Plateau State of his determination to build a state that will be prosperous, peaceful and be a haven for investment and business.

Ortom Urges Nigerians to Sustain Their Faith in the Unity of the Country

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has urged Nigerians to sustain their faith in the unity and capacity of the country to overcome the current challenges and realise its full potential as a prosperous nation.

The governor said the grace of God has steered Nigeria out of challenges and threats to its corporate existence, and stressed that what the people need to do at this time is to draw closer to the Creator in their words and actions.

He stated that only sustained synergy between the federal government and states, as well as other stakeholders can lead to victory against terrorism and other criminal acts in parts of the country.

Ortom pointed out that the recent successful crackdown on kidnappers and armed robbers in Ushongo was a result of the effective collaboration between his administration, Benue people and security agencies.

Ugwuanyi Sues for Peace, Unity

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in the pursuit of peace, unity and brotherhood among all citizens of the country.

The governor who made the appeal in his message on the 59th anniversary of the nation’s independence, also reiterated his commitment to the fulfillment of his promises to ensure the security of lives and property, enhancement of good governance and sustenance of economic growth in Enugu State.

While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians on the anniversary, he paid tribute to the founding fathers of the nation “whose sacrifices and contributions paved way for the country’s attainment of independence which we celebrate today”

Obaseki Calls for Collective Effort to Rebuild Nation

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called for collective effort among Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious and political leanings, to build a progressive country, as the nation marks her 59th Independence anniversary.

In a statement, the governor said as Nigerians celebrate the memorable day, the state government and its people are fired up by “a common determination to work together as a people to build this country into a strong, formidable and prosperous nation.”

According to him, “On this auspicious day, I congratulate fellow countrymen on the landmark attainment on October 1, 1960, the day we acquired the right to chart the course of our destiny on our own terms.

“Today, our belief in the Nigerian nation has not waned. Instead, we are encouraged by our common determination to work together as a people to build this country into a strong, formidable and prosperous nation.”

Let’s Rebuild Our Nation, Okowa Urges Nigerians

Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on citizens to eschew divisions and unite to rebuild the nation.

The governor made the call in a goodwill message to Nigerians, especially Deltans, on the Independence anniversary, contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, yesterday in Asaba.

He said there was need for all Nigerians to shun primordial sentiments of ethnicity, religion and all forms of sectionalism, and collaborate to rebuild a nation where peace, justice and economic growth would reign.

He remarked that the people had suffered avoidable hardship because of lack of commitment on the part of leaders and called for a greater commitment toward nation-building.

To change the narrative, the governor challenged Nigerians to engage in more constructive and patriotic citizen-participation in governance, saying that the country was grappling with the inability to realise the dreams of its founding fathers, who fought for its independence.

Don’t Allow Divisive Sentiments to Pull down Nigeria, Masari Charges Nigerians

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has urged Nigerians not to allow divisive sentiments to pull down the country, saying they should remain steadfast in their resolve to have a more progressive and united Nigeria.

He said though there were multifarious challenges confronting the nation, but its citizens should eschew acts capable of truncating the dream of the country’s founding fathers of one united Nigeria.

Masari, in a statement yesterday by his Director General, Media and Publicity, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, observed that no nation developed whose citizens’ conduct is constantly in conflict with its avowed aspirations.

He said for Nigeria to develop and actualise the dream of its founding fathers, “we should make no room for tendencies that will exploit our fault lines and pitch one section against another in a needless confrontation.”

Our Country is Dying, Secondus Warns Leaders

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has warned that this country is dying under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and needs rescuer urgently.

He said in a statement from his media office signed by his media Adviser Ike Abonyi to mark the 59th Independence anniversary, that the poor governance delivery from the APC administration since 2015 has been a huge set back to the independence glory as a leading black nation.

Prince Secondus added that every index at 59 years of Nigeria points to the fact that the country is going down and that only truth and nothing else will save us.

He said that ordinary Nigerians deserve salute for their dexterity in the face of failed leadership as witnessed in the last four and a half years.

Insecurity is Creating Great Challenge to Governance, Says Niger Governor

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has lamented the growing insecurity in the country, saying the situation is already creating great challenge to governance.

The governor made the remark in a 59th Independence day message to the people of the state and against the backdrop of last weekends killing by bandits of a policeman and seven members of a local vigilante group in Rafi Local Government of the state.

In the statement signed on his behalf by the Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, Governor Bello however, said the APC-led government would surmount the security problems and “continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.”

Abiodun: Nigeria is a Potential Global Economic Powerhouse

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said Nigeria has the potential to emerge as an economic powerhouse in the near future.

The governor noted that the current challenges facing the country notwithstanding, the nation would soon rival other world economic powerhouses with the commitment of the leadership and the support of the populace.

The governor said he has no doubt that with the unwavering commitment to national rebirth by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria would regain its pride place in the comity of nations and as the leading light of the Black race.

“Nigeria is designed to be a global powerhouse and the government is doing everything possible to actualise the potential of the country,” Abiodun said, urging Nigerians at home to be more committed to nation-building, while calling on those abroad to be good ambassadors and eschew any activity that could tarnish the image of the country.”

Tinubu Felicitates with Nigeria

The senator representing Lagos Central senatorial district, Oluremi Tinubu, has felicitated with Nigeria as it marks 59 years of Independence today.

Tinubu extended warm greetings to the people of her constituency, the Lagos State and Nigerians all over the world and called on all citizens to put hands together to nurture the country.

She said prior to gaining independence from the colonialists 59 years ago, the nationalists and heroes of the nation’s independence envisaged political stability, sporadic economic growth, and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians who came from different ethnic groups.

ACF Urges Political Leaders to Fulfill Campaign Promises

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on political leaders to honour their social contract with the people by delivering on their campaign promises.

In a statement marking the Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary, the forum called on governments at all levels to pay special attention to the improvement of infrastructure, power, education, agriculture and health, noting that these are the drivers of the economy and political stability.

The statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, congratulated the government and Nigerians for their determination, perseverance, patience, confidence and hope in Nigeria.

Nigerians Celebrating in Pains, Says CUPP

Opposition political parties under the aegis of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) yesterday described the Independence day celebration as the most painful for Nigerians.

While wishing Nigerians a happy 59th anniversary, the national spokesperson of the coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a statement, however expressed sadness over the economic state and insecurity in the nation.

CUPP lamented that the nation’s economy is at its lowest ebb, saying that there is an atmosphere of insecurity across the nation’s landscape.

Glo Celebrates with Nigeria at 59

Nigeria’s national telecommunications operator, Globacom, has congratulated the government and people of Nigeria on the country’s 59th Independence anniversary.

In a statement released in Lagos yesterday, company said there was much to celebrate as Nigeria marked yet another year of its existence as an independent state.

It noted that despite present challenges in the country, there was cause for Nigerians to cheer as the country had over the years made appreciable progress in several areas in its sojourn to nationhood.

“We felicitate with the government and people of Nigeria on the nation’s Independence celebration. We believe that a major reason for joy is the resilience of Nigerians to weather the storm and remain one united country notwithstanding continual threats to its cohesion,”,Globacom noted.