Nigeria at 59: Live in Peace, Love One Another, Olukoya Urges Nigerians

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire & Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, has urged Nigerians to live in peace and love one another in obedience to God’s command.

Olukoya, popularly called “DKO”, who gave the advice in a message to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary, said this was the time for Nigerians to shun strife and bickering of all kinds.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Collins Edomaruse, Olukoya said: “This is the time for all Nigerians to do away with all our individual strife, differences and prejudice in order to move the country forward in fulfilment of God’s plan and purpose for the nation.

He said: “For us to have a new Nigeria that is free of crime, evil and corruption, we need to be lovers of God, be our brothers’ keepers and lovers of one another.”

The clergyman also advised Nigerians to embrace honesty, prayer and hard work, which he said, will help redirect and revamp the economy.

He also urged Nigerians to be patriotic at all times as “patriotism goes a long way in building the image of a country”.