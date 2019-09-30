Trump Congratulates Nigeria on 59th Independence Anniversary

By Martins Ifijeh

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has congratulated Nigeria on its 59th independence anniversary on October 1.

He also welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s drive to diversify opportunities for talented, creative, and hardworking Nigerians to the benefit of both countries, Africa, and the world.

In a message personally signed by the US president Monday, and made available to THISDAY, he said: “On behalf of the American people, I extend our warmest greetings and congratulate you on the 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.

“Nigeria is among our strongest partners in Africa. We share common goals of expanding trade and growing our economic relationship. We are allies in the global battle against terrorism, and we want to see Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa driven out of the region and other insurgencies like them dismantled,” he said.

Trump said he was pleased that following his meeting last year with President Buhari, vice presidents from both countries were also building on the longstanding history of cooperation. “I wish the people of Nigeria continued success as you mark another year of independence,” he added.