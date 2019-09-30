Sowore: NBA, Ozekhome, Condemn Disobedience of Court Order

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Detained convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore is expected to appear in court today, to stand trial on a seven-count charge bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering.

According to sources in the Federal High Court, Abuja, the suit which has been assigned to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu has been fixed for today, September 30.

Reacting, the NBA has berated the DSS for its flagrant disobedience of the order directing the release of Sowore.

The body berated the DSS for finding it convenient to approach the Federal High Court in ensuring the detention of Sowore for more than 50 days but “has since comfortably refused to comply with the order of the same court directing the release of Sowore.

“This is unacceptable in a country where there are laws and a nation which Head of State recently professed at the recently concluded United Nations General Assembly to respect the human rights of citizens”, the body said in a statement.

In a related development, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Mike Ozekhome has faulted the alleged petition against Justice Taiwo Taiwo before the NJC, for granting bail to Sowore.

He queried why the same DSS did not petition the courageous Judge when he used his same undoubted discretion to order Sowore’s detention for 45 days in the first instance. “This government is one given to cheap duplicity, irreconciliable contradictions and barefaced impunity.

“How can you petition against a Judge for exercising his discretion judicially and judiciously as permitted him by law? The Judge was right in his order.

Ozekhome said if the DSS was dissatisfied with the decision of Justice Taiwo, all it should have done was to first obey the court order and then appeal against it.

“It has no right or power to choose, whimsically, capriciously and arbitrarily, what order to obey and which to disobey”, he said.