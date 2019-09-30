Rangers Limp into CONFED Group Stage

Nigeria’s flag bearers, Rangers International FC yesterday made it into the group stage of the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup after edging out Gabon’s AS Pelican.

Rangers won the return leg 3-1 after carrying a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Gabon. The Nigerian side thus advanced on a 4-3 goal aggregate.

It was not an easy ride for the Nigerian side that has an antelope as its emblem. Unlike the antelope that gallops, Rangers barely limped into the group stage.

It was the Gabonese that drew the first blood, scoring through Dertin Amores after barely five minutes of the kickoff to double the advantage of the visiting side

That gave the Gabonese a 3-1 advantage. But Rangers fought back and scored in the 18th minute through Ifeanyi George.

The goal that put aggregate scores at 3-3 came in the 51st minute through Nnamdi Egbuhor before Ibrahim Olawoyin got the winner six minutes later.