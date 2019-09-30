Nigeria will Overcome Challenges,  Say Gowon, Osinbajo

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

A former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have stated that Nigeria will overcome its challenges and fulfill its destiny by becoming a great nation.

They also asked Nigerians to support their leaders by working for the peace, unity and progress of the country.

Gowon and Osinbajo delivered the message yesterday during the Independence Day Inter-denominational Church Service at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

Gowon appealed to Nigerians not to be discouraged, saying the country is at the threshold of a breakthrough and the dawn of history.

He said under the peoples’ collective watch and prayer, Nigeria shall recover and rise again.

He remarked that in the midst of the various challenges faced by the country, Nigerians can still come together in the unity of faith to salvage the nation from its woes.

“I believe Nigeria is specially favoured by God and I am confident that God who preserved it in the past will do it again if only we can continue to fervently pray and do what is right and good before Him and fellowmen and women,”Gowon said.

The elder statesman noted that Nigerians must pray, saying that prayer is the key that will salvage their personal, family and national challenges.

He also acknowledged the commitment of the members of the security forces in ensuring law and order, peace and stability in the country and asked them to resolve to do more to ensure the stability of the country.

“I congratulate Buhari and Nigerians on the attainment of Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary. I pray that God will preserve the country and help her fulfill and achieve her prophetic destiny.

“For the police, army and other security agencies, this is the charge; you have to make sure that by the next independence celebration, there is no disorder in this country. I strongly believe there is hope for our great nation through our collective prayers, hard work, selfless and transparent leadership, and patriotic citizenry. By the grace of God, Nigeria shall fulfill her destiny. We should not be discourage, we are at the threshold of a breakthrough and the dawn of history. Under our collective watch and prayer, Nigeria shall recover and rise again”.

While delivering his message, Osinbajo said God is ready to take Nigerians to the promised land.

The vice president, who quoted some verses in the Psalms to support his message, said God is the builder of the nation and also controls the destiny of nations and its people.

“God has also promised us a new Nigeria, a peaceful Nigeria, a prosperous Nigeria, a Nigeria where justice, equity and fairness shall prevail – a united Nigeria, where the different tribes and tongues are not the reason for separation, but a joyful textures of our togetherness. God is ready to fulfill his promise.

“We stand outside a new city, a promised land, a new Nigeria and like the spies sent by Moses, some are saying it is impossible, Nigeria cannot change, the ethnic and religious divisions are too deep, corruption cannot end, politicians are too selfish, too mischievous. Yet like Caleb and Joshua, if we, declare that these problems are merely bread for us, a new Nigeria is here. And each and every one of us, our families our friends, all of us will eat the fruits of the land. God Almighty has taken away the protection of the enemies of this nation, he has taken away their powers, the noise we hear, the turbulence that we experience, are the last gasps of the defeated foes. The days of freedom is at the door. We reach for the new Nigeria which its builder and maker is God. As we wait as it is declared in Psalms 46: 11,” Osinbajo said.

In his remarks, the National President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Dr. Samson Ayokunle, said that though God has assured that Nigeria will emerge stronger, the citizens ought to be cautious in handling the matters that affect the country’s unity.