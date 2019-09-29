Kayode Fasua

Some victims of xenophobic violence in South Africa recounted their ordeal at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), saying the sight of Prophet T.B Joshua shedding tears on television forced the country’s government to intervene and stop the attacks.

Some returnees from South Africa gave the account at the SCOAN headquarters in Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos where they converge to appreciate the founder for his timely intervention.

Speaking with journalists, the returnees claimed that they received information that South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa was moved by the sight of Prophet Joshua shedding tears on Emmanuel TV, over the attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

One of the returnees, Mr. Uche Nwaocha said: “We just returned from South Africa voluntarily. I do not even know where the problem of Africans attacking Africans came from.

“We all agreed to come here to appreciate Prophet T.B. Joshua and what Emmanuel partners have been doing in our lives. We do not joke with his prophecies. We always watch Emmanuel TV.

“That was what saved us. The tears that Prophet T.B. Joshua shed last Sunday during the live Sunday Service broadcast saved many lives. It reduced the catastrophe. After the Sunday Service where Prophet Joshua shed tears, there was calm everywhere. The police and politicians were confused.

“We particularly gathered that President Ramaphosa was moved by the tears shed by the man of God and he promptly waded in, mandating the security agencies to halt the madness.

“We took the opportunity of the calm to board the plane and head back to Nigeria. Many Nigerians are still coming. They don’t want us. We can see that.” Lamenting his misfortune, Nwaocha also said, “I was involved in the baking business.

How T.B Joshua Saved Us from S’Africa, Returnees Claim

Kayode Fasua

Some victims of xenophobic violence in South Africa recounted their ordeal at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), saying the sight of Prophet T.B Joshua shedding tears on television forced the country’s government to intervene and stop the attacks.

Some returnees from South Africa gave the account at the SCOAN headquarters in Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos where they converge to appreciate the founder for his timely intervention.

Speaking with journalists, the returnees claimed that they received information that South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa was moved by the sight of Prophet Joshua shedding tears on Emmanuel TV, over the attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

One of the returnees, Mr. Uche Nwaocha said: “We just returned from South Africa voluntarily. I do not even know where the problem of Africans attacking Africans came from.

“We all agreed to come here to appreciate Prophet T.B. Joshua and what Emmanuel partners have been doing in our lives. We do not joke with his prophecies. We always watch Emmanuel TV.

“That was what saved us. The tears that Prophet T.B. Joshua shed last Sunday during the live Sunday Service broadcast saved many lives. It reduced the catastrophe. After the Sunday Service where Prophet Joshua shed tears, there was calm everywhere. The police and politicians were confused.

“We particularly gathered that President Ramaphosa was moved by the tears shed by the man of God and he promptly waded in, mandating the security agencies to halt the madness.

“We took the opportunity of the calm to board the plane and head back to Nigeria. Many Nigerians are still coming. They don’t want us. We can see that.” Lamenting his misfortune, Nwaocha also said, “I was involved in the baking business.

“I baked chin-chin. I am proud to say it. I built the business from the scratch. But everything went down the drain following the attacks. Africa should help us. The United Nations should help us and particularly. The federal government of Nigeria should come to our assistance.

“Other churches and mosques should also emulate the good gesture of Prophet T.B Joshua by giving us succour, because as things stand, we, the returnees, are no more than fish out of water.”

Another returnee, Mr. Kayode Oluwafemi said he had lived in Pretoria Central, South Africa, noting that xenophobic violence “happened in my base. I stayed indoors for over two weeks before I could come out.

“On Sunday, September 8, I heard that Prophet TB Joshua spoke to Africa. He wept on live TV and that saved many lives. I decided to return to Nigeria. I appreciate the man of God. He is a blessing to this generation.

“After Prophet TB Joshua wept against xenophobia, we were surprised that the South Africans called us for a meeting. They told us that they were willing to settle the whole issue. I was then able to step out of my house.”

On the occasion, over N12 million was disbursed by Prophet Joshua to the victims, with each of them smiling home with at least N100, 000.

On September 8, 2019, Joshua had during a live Sunday Service broadcast, broken down in tears, as he called on Africans to unite against hateful tendencies that divide humanity.

Joshua had, in concert with the church choir, rendered a song stating, “Africa, unite. Do not let fellow Africans feel unwelcome in our lands. Africa, unite. Remember where we are coming. We need each other; we need one another to grow.

“The South Africa cannot do it alone. The West cannot go it alone. The East cannot do it alone. The North cannot go it alone. See the fight over joblessness among the youths. Where is the law? See the fight as a setback to Africa. Africa, unite… Let us come together. Africa, unite. Let us live in harmony.’’

Three years ago, Prophet Joshua not only airlifted Nigerians suffering under the Libyan serfdom, but also doled out millions of naira to resettle them back home.

A source at the SCOAN disclosed to THISDAY that the cleric had spent not less than N2.5 billion on charity in the last four years, across the world.

“I baked chin-chin. I am proud to say it. I built the business from the scratch. But everything went down the drain following the attacks. Africa should help us. The United Nations should help us and particularly. The federal government of Nigeria should come to our assistance.

“Other churches and mosques should also emulate the good gesture of Prophet T.B Joshua by giving us succour, because as things stand, we, the returnees, are no more than fish out of water.”

Another returnee, Mr. Kayode Oluwafemi said he had lived in Pretoria Central, South Africa, noting that xenophobic violence “happened in my base. I stayed indoors for over two weeks before I could come out.

“On Sunday, September 8, I heard that Prophet TB Joshua spoke to Africa. He wept on live TV and that saved many lives. I decided to return to Nigeria. I appreciate the man of God. He is a blessing to this generation.

“After Prophet TB Joshua wept against xenophobia, we were surprised that the South Africans called us for a meeting. They told us that they were willing to settle the whole issue. I was then able to step out of my house.”

On the occasion, over N12 million was disbursed by Prophet Joshua to the victims, with each of them smiling home with at least N100, 000.

On September 8, 2019, Joshua had during a live Sunday Service broadcast, broken down in tears, as he called on Africans to unite against hateful tendencies that divide humanity.

Joshua had, in concert with the church choir, rendered a song stating, “Africa, unite. Do not let fellow Africans feel unwelcome in our lands. Africa, unite. Remember where we are coming. We need each other; we need one another to grow.

“The South Africa cannot do it alone. The West cannot go it alone. The East cannot do it alone. The North cannot go it alone. See the fight over joblessness among the youths. Where is the law? See the fight as a setback to Africa. Africa, unite… Let us come together. Africa, unite. Let us live in harmony.’’

Three years ago, Prophet Joshua not only airlifted Nigerians suffering under the Libyan serfdom, but also doled out millions of naira to resettle them back home.

A source at the SCOAN disclosed to THISDAY that the cleric had spent not less than N2.5 billion on charity in the last four years, across the world.