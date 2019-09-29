Ex-Jonathan’s Aide, Kingsley Kuku’s Clandestine Moves

Those who knew him when he was in the government would attest to the fact that Kingsley Kuku was definitely a colourful man.

He was among those who called the shots in Aso Rock. He was loved by many and had a large following, especially because he had so much money to throw around. In those days, many literally worshiped the ground that he walked on and his words were law. Besides, he had the listening ears of then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

No doubt, Kuku, a former chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, enjoyed his life to the hilt in those days.

However, Kuku fell from his highly coveted position immediately after his principal lost the 2015 general election and then, his life came crashing. Shortly after the new government of President Muhammadu Buhari came on board, the Ondo State-born former activist scampered abroad for fear of being arrested by the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission claiming that he was going for a knee surgery at the Andrews Sports, Medicine and Orthopaedic Centre in Birmingham, Alabama, in the United States of America.

But this, it was gathered, was a dummy to escape being interrogated for his role in some corruption-related offences.

Since he left the shores of Nigeria, nothing has been heard of him except during the build-up to the governorship election in Ondo State when some of his friends and loyalists pasted his campaign posters. But it was said, that was just a stunt to test his popularity.

Just as many were wondering if the former special adviser on Niger-Delta Affairs had gone into total oblivion, Society Watch gathered that some top personalities in the All Progressives Congress-ruling government are negotiating a soft-landing for him, having allegedly indicated interest to join the party to enable him secure his most-cherished freedom.