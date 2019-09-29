Ekiti Police Arrest Four for Trafficking Indian Hemp

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Few days after a bank was robbed in Ise Ekiti leading to the death of a police officer, the Ekiti State Police Command has arrested four men in the community for allegedly trafficking substance suspected to be cannabis.

The police arrested the suspects at about 7.45 a.m. yesterday during the monthly sanitation programme.

The police spokesperson, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu disclosed this at a session with journalists in Ado Ekiti, noting that the suspects were arrested along Ise-Emure road when his men were on patrol of the area.

Ikechukwu confirmed that the suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons and with full load of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp inside a mini bus.

He said: “I cannot confirm that four men have been arrested in connection with the Thursday’s bank robbery in Ise Ekiti. We are still investigating and trailing the perpetrators.

“But I can confirm to you that our men this morning arrested four men inside a mini bus carrying full load of Indian Hemp in Ise Ekiti.

“Apart from the fact they transported this dangerous weeds, they were caught with dangerous weapons which were not expected to be carried about.

“They are currently being detained and investigation has begun to ascertain the extent of their involvement in the illicit business, so that their syndicates can be fished out,” the police spokesman said.