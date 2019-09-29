Edo residents laud Obaseki as Uromi-Ugboha water reticulation project nears completion

Residents in Edo Central Senatorial District have applauded Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on the Uromi-Ugboha water reticulation project, which is nearing completion.

On completion, the Uromi-Ugboha Water Reticulation project in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area will provide potable water to over 500,000 people in Edo Central Senatorial District of the state. The nine million litres per day capacity water plant was completed by the Federal Government in 2018 and handed over to the Edo State government.

A resident in Uromi, Mrs. Obehi Ehigiator, said with the progress of work on the project, which provides portable and clean water to residents of Uromi and environs, Governor Obaseki has once again kept his promise to the people.

“I commend the state government for the effort to end the challenge of accessing portable and clean water in Esan land as a whole,” she said.

Mr. John Osimen, a resident in Ubiaja, said, “With the level of work we are seeing, I am confident that the project will end the challenges of sourcing portable water by people in Edo Central. This will also end the proliferation of boreholes in the area.”

Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said water from the plant would be metered to regulate usage and check leakages.

“The project which is now at an advanced stage will provide water to Uromi and environs. There will be metering of water in major towns and neighbouring villages, where water is hard to come,” Osagie added.

He noted that the project is being delivered through a partnership between the European Union and the Edo State Government.