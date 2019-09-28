Youths Empowerment Tops Agenda at Lagos KayoKayo Festival

As the 2019 edition of Kayokayo Festival climaxes today , the organisers of the programme have expressed confidence on the life changing impact of the festival among the youths of Epe community in Lagos state.

They noted that asides the cultural and social values that characterised the annual feast, this year’s activities centred more on the economic well-being of the community through meaningful investment in the youth segment.

Speaking earlier at a press conference on the 2019 edition of the feast, Festival Cordinator, Saliu Okulu, explained the purpose of the activity was to commemorate major events that shaped the Epe community including the the arrival of King Kosoko to Eko-Epe in 1851 and the new Islamic calendar year.

Providing an insight into the uniqueness of the occasion this year, Okunu stated that while the exercise stand to sustain its past legacies, new and interesting initiatives have been brought on board to spice up the general effect of the show.

He said, for instance, as part of our commitments to the youths, we have launched a scholarship scheme to be presented to a not less than 35 tertiary students to support their education pursuit, there is also the Kayokayo empowerment raffle draw where a car and other consolatory prizes will be won as well as football competition and other activities to keep the youths engaged even after the celebrations have ended.

In particular, the Aremo of Epe Kingdom, Otunba TJ Abass, noted that the week- long programme was also designed to promote the tourism potential of Epe community and Lagos state, which informed the deliberate choice of Water Front venue for the occasion.

To this end, Traditional ruler of Epe Kingdom, Oba Shefiu Adewale, urged both the state and federal governments to harness the tourism profile and prospects of the locality to develop the economy.