Accomplished actor/producer Ego Boyo and Akin Omotoso have teamed up again for a new movie titled, The Ghost and The House of Truth, reports Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Coming soon to Nigerian cinemas, reads a promo for the movie The Ghost and The House of Truth. Although without a release date yet, expect to see the movie in cinemas later this year. The Ghost and The House of Truth is from Temple Productions Slate 1 Films and The Mission Entertainment. The movie was directed by Akin Omotoso and produced by veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Ego Boyo.

Akin Omotoso is known for directing recommendable features, which makes The Ghost and The House of Truth one film to look out for. In 2017, Akin Omotoso and Ego Boyo collaborated on Nigeria’s first silent film, A Hotel Called Memory. The experimental project was screened at film festivals; while it appears the film has not been released to the rest of the public that were not at the film festivals, Ego Boyo and Akin Omotoso teamed up again for the new movie.

The film stars veteran filmmaker Toyin Oshinaike as Uncle Joe, Mario Obruthe as Tomi, BAFTA award-winner, Susan Wokoma as Bola Ogun, Imoleayo Olusanya as Nike, Dara Egerton-Shyngle as Susan and Kate Henshaw as Inspector Folashade Adetola, alongside Fabian Lojede (Jacob’s Cross) and Kemi Lala Akindoju. Ego Boyo had called for an online audition to fill child actors in the film. She had also listed Genevieve Nnaji as a lead but that changed, with Kate Henshaw as replacement.

The movie tells the story of a counselor whose 8-year-old daughter goes missing. “Frustrated with the police investigation, she takes it upon herself to catch the perpetrator, but as time runs out things take an unexpected turn.” The Ghost and The House of Truth is a major production from Ego and has generated a lot of discussion among stakeholders and cinema audience as well.

The movie premiered globally on September 2019, at the Urban World Film Festival, EMC Empire Theater 12, New York, United Sates of America.

Boyo has worked extensively in the Nigerian film industry since the 90s. She made her debut as an actor in the critically acclaimed soap opera Checkmate, which aired on the NTA network service for five years, playing the role of Ann Haastrope, a role which endeared her to Nigerian audiences.

In 1996, she produced her first feature film Violated, a Moving Movies Production, directed by the late Amaka Igwe. The film was considered one of the highest-selling home video productions of its time and has gone down in Nigerian film industry history as one of the best Romantic Dramas, and the benchmark for Romantic films in Nigeria. Ego Boyo set up her own production company later that same year and continues as MD/CEO of the company.

In 1998, Ego Boyo delved back into production with another collaboration with Amaka Igwe, this time the film was To Love Again, which was directed by Amaka Igwe and went on to garner several THEMA award nominations, and REEL award nominations and eventually to win best Film/Picture at the Reel Awards in 1999. In 2002, Boyo produced arguably the biggest romantic feature film of the decade, Keeping Faith, directed by Steve Gukas.