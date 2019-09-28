New Toyota Hilux Legend 50 Stands from Crowd

The new Toyota Legend 50 is a bakkie that stands out from the crowd. What we have here is an expertly designed vehicle, sculpted to make you feel like a Legend.

Legendary Power

I had the pleasure of spending a good amount of time with the new Hilux DC 2.8GD-6 4×4 MT. Keeping in mind that I have driven quite a few bakkies in my time, I believe that Toyota has yet again exceeded expectations.

When it comes to what is under the hood, the 2.8GD-6 turbodiesel motor produces torque of 420Nm @ 1400-2600 r/min (ideal for overtaking or towing). Furthermore, the engine returns an impressive average fuel consumption cycle of 7.6ℓ/100km.

With two driving modes, The Hilux 2.8GD-6 turbodiesel motor offers the following:

Eco Mode: Developed for a relaxed drive that reduces acceleration input, this mode uses less power and less fuel when using the air conditioner.

Power Mode: Making use of the turbodiesel motor, this setting would be used when maximum power is required, delivering a sharpened throttle response.

What’s Inside This Legend?

The strength of the Legend 50 is balanced with its luxury interior. Sporting an accentuated black trim, perforated partial leather seats* and a high gloss black instrument panel, this is comfort combined with style.

When it comes to the technology, Toyota has excelled. Ensuring peace of mind, all driving information that is displayed on the Multi-Information Display can be toggled using the buttons on the multi-function steering wheel. For added functionality, the Xtra and Double Cab versions of the Legend 50 include a push start button, linked to the smart entry system. Created with the user experience in mind, these integrations are very easy to use.

Legendary Safety

The Hilux Legend 50 had to be as safe as it is tough, so Toyota has installed state-of-the-art safety features to keep you and your loved ones unharmed at all times, no matter the terrain. Equipped with seven airbags (distributed as driver, front passenger, curtain*, driver knee and front side* airbags), extra-strength steel and a high-strength structure, the possibility of passenger injuries has been greatly diminished.

Safety features include:

Anti-Lock Braking System

Brake Assist

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution

Vehicle Stability Control

Final Thoughts

Toyota has yet again surprised us with another Legend. For us to say that the Legend 50 impressed us wouldn’t be enough. As someone with a fair amount of bakkie experience, I can confidently say that Toyota has done an excellent job with this powerhouse of a vehicle.