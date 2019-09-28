GOtv to Air Madrid Derby, UEFA Champions League

A fierce football rivalry will be rekindled today in La Liga when Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid clash in the Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The game, which will be the 165th encounter between both teams in La Liga, will be exclusively broadcast live on SuperSport Select 4 at 8pm to GOtv Max subscribers.

The two giants meet for the first time this season, although Atletico trounced Real 7-3 in a pre-season game in July.

Real Madrid, however, have recovered from their patchy pre-season form. They currently remain unbeaten and top the league table with 14 points after six games. Los Blancos manager, Zinedine Zidane, now has the full complement of his squad and can call on Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and Vinícius Jr. in attack, while relying on midfield marshal, Casemiro, defenders Raphael Varane and captain Sergio Ramos to keep opponents at bay.

On the other hand, Atletico have endured mixed fortunes, losing and drawing one game apiece in their last three games. Los Rojiblancos, currently third, will however, want a change of fortune. Manager Diego Simeone can call on attackers Joao Felix and Diego Costa; midfielders Thomas Partey and captain Koke and defender Luis Jimenez.

Coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europe’s elite football competition, continues with matchday 2 games during the week.

Juventus will continue their match to advance from the group stage when they face German side, Bayer Leverkusen, at the Juventus Stadium on Tuesday at 8pm, while Chelsea travel to France to face Lille at 8pm. Both games are live on SuperSport Select 4, exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.