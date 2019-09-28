Glo Thrills Subscribers in New TV Campaign 

Indigenous Telecommunications firm, Globacom, is making a hit with its new Television commercial, TVC, that was designed to further promote its latest product, ‘Glo Amebo Offer’

The commercial features the trio of Juju maestro, King Sunny Ade, Bolaji Amusan popularly called ‘ Mr. Latin’ and Wale Akorede aka ‘Okunnu’ who combined to give the piece a loud voice and and the message a reverberating effect.

The commercial begins with Madam Amebo, acted by the legendary Ibidun Allison, of the classic Village Headmaster fame, chatting with her daughter, acted by Yvonne Jegede, who is preparing for a party, saying, “Aso ebi ati tawon golden accessories. Eso to bad!” (meaning, family party uniform complete with golden accessories) prompting her daughter to ask “Mummy is it not too early to be dressed up?”

The conversation continued with Madam Amebo boarding a bus and answering her daughter, “Too early, ke? Sho! I don dey inside bus since now. You think say I go miss all the small chops and all the orisirisi (different varieties of meat)… As for my women group, na KSA o or nothing at all!”. She sits between Okunnu and Mr. Latin in the bus, needling Okunnu, who is sleeping, and Mr. Latin, who is snacking on groundnuts, with her voluminous gele (headgear) as she continued to chat with her daughter about her tenth wedding anniversary which she is travelling to Lagos to attend.

Piqued by the endless chatter, Okunnu tries unsuccessfully to shut Madam Amebo up by querying her, “Yes ke, shoshosho, na only you get mouth?

The TVC then morphs to a shot of the Third Mainland Bridge and her arrival at the park from where Madam Amebo, still chatting with the daughter, is ferried to the party.

As the conversation is sustained throughout the trip, Yvonne asked Madam Amebo, “Mummy, your credit still dey so?” to which she aptly responds, ‘ Na we dey fetch credit like water. You no trust Glo!”

The commercial closes with Madam Amebo (still clutching her phone), dancing with King Sunny Ade and other attendees, all gyrating to vintage juju music. Interestingly, she still finds time to regale her friends with details of the party in a phone call whilst simultaneously rocking the beats.

The TVC is another classy way Glo has demonstrated the way it has empowered its subscribers to communicate endlessly through the Ameebo offer, which offers five times the value of recharge, to call all networks.