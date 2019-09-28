Buhari Meets Nigerian Youths in New York over Climate Change

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in New York met with some Nigerian youths where he gave insight into severe climate challenges confronting the country.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari met with the youngsters under the aegis of Nigerian Youths’ Climate Group shortly before departing the United States for Abuja at the conclusion of his engagements on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74).

According to the statement, the president blamed Nigeria’s experience on climate change on the country’s proximity to Sahara Desert, shrinking Lake Chad, population explosion and insufficient rainfall.

“Nigeria is a neighbour to the Sahara Desert; Lake Chad is shrinking while population is exploding. It’s a challenging situation. With less land, less rainfall, these are very unique problems for the country,” he was quoted as saying.

The statement also said Buhari lauded the youths for representing Nigeria at UNGA as Climate Change champions, telling them “it is good you are participating so that you can appreciate the problems older people are having.”

Adesina also quoted Esther Agbarakwe, one of the leaders of the youth group as saying, “This is the first time we are seeing a President sit with us. It gives us hope. We young people understand the problems, and are in the vanguard of advocacy. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Climate Change Department works with us for solutions.”

Adesina said Agbarakwe also acknowledged the support the group was receiving from the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed and the Ministry of Environment, saying, “We are in it together.”

He also quoted another leader of the group, Hamzat Lawal, as saying the group’s commitment was to find solution to problems in Sahel Region.

“We seek solutions to problems in the Sahel region. If we provide solutions to the Sahel, the world will be at peace. You have announced planting of 25 million trees and we youths plan to match it,” Lawal said.