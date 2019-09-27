Turkish Airlines Wins Best Airline Cargo the Year Award

L-R, Mr. Peter Young, CEO, Lavivs Development partners; Captain Dele Ore, Aviation lawyer; Mr. Kinsley Nwokoma, President, Association of Foreign Airlines Representatives in Nigeria (AFARN); Dr. Ibrahim Idris, Chief of Staff to Hon Minister of Aviation and Mr. Sevkett Battal, General Manager, Turkish Cargo, as Turkish Airlines receives "Best Cargo Airline of the Year” during the 2019 Association of Foreign Airlines Representatives in Nigeria (AFARN) Summit and Awards held at Sheraton hotel Ikeja Lagos.

Turkish Cargo has been recognized as the Best Airline Cargo of the Year,  in Nigeria by the Association of Foreign Airlines and Representatives in Nigeria (AFARN).

This was announced at the 2019 AFARN Awards/Summit held at the Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Lagos. The award was received by the General Manager, Turkish Cargo, Mr. Sevkett Ballal. Turkish Airlines currently flies to more destinations than any other airline in the world.

The event themed “Unlocking Potentials in the Aviation Industry through safety”, was highly attended by aviation stakeholders

