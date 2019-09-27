Threats to Waive Immunity: PDP Dares Osinbajo to Resign

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday dared Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to make good his threats to set aside his constitutional immunity by immediately tendering his resignation to face the corruption allegations in which he was named.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said since the Vice President has announced his readiness to renounce his constitutional immunity in the face of corruption allegations, he should as well do the needful by resigning and vacating the office as there is no provision for waiver of immunity in Nigeria’s constitution.

“The PDP holds that immunity under Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is conferred on an official by virtue of his/her election into an office within a duration and cannot be waived by any means other than resignation.

“It is instructive to state that Section 308 confers immunity to the holder of the office ‘during his period in office.’ There is no provision for waiver while the holder is still in office,” the opposition said.

PDP reminded Osinbajo that Section 308 can only be set aside by vacating the office, saying “it is not a jacket to be put on or dropped at will.”

Significantly, the party added that the Vice President should note that his pronouncement has set off a process, which is expected to terminate in his resignation.

PDP said it’s putting the National Assembly on notice to consider the pronouncement by the Vice President as an official communication to the legislature indicating his intention to vacate office.