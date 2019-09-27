Rotary Club, Geeta Ashram Conduct Over 600 Free Eye Surgeries in Kano

Mary Nnah

In Nigeria, millions of people suffer with full or partial blindness due to Cataract for long. Cataract can be operated on and eye sight restored. However, limited facilities and the prohibitive costs force many poor Nigerians to suffer and wait forever to see the world around them.

Geeta Ashram, an Indian temple in Lekki, Lagos started organising Free Eye Cataract Surgery camps way back from 1999 in a modest way. Since three years Rotary Club of Lagos Island has partnered with Geeta Ashram to scale up the effort.

This Rotary Year 2019-20, the club is targeting 1,000 surgeries under its Vision 2020 Project, with the first camp just concluded with 609 surgeries at ECWA Hospital, Kano.

At the closing ceremony of the eye camp, President of Rotary Club of Lagos Island, Rotarian Vipul Agrawal in his message expressed happiness on the success of the Eye camp and affirmed the club’s commitment in serving the poor, disadvantaged and needy.

He thanked all the donors and well –wishers for their generous contribution and support. He particularly acknowledged the support of IHS Towers in restoring vision for so many.

Rotarian Chairman, Vision 2020, Manu Lalwani profusely thanked the ECWA Hospital and the people of Kano for making the Eye Camp a big success.

The chief guest at on the occasion, the Emir of Kano, HH Maliam Muhammadu Sanusi II, duly represented by Alh. Hamza Bayero, Dan Madamin Kano in his message praised Rotary Club of Lagos Island and Geeta Ashram for their selfless service to the people of Kano and urged them to continue their humanitarian deeds to bring cheer and light to the people.

The club is involved in Health, Hygiene and Sanitation along with Education along with in Polio eradication drive, distribution of sanitary napkins to teenage school girls, rehabilitation of school toilets, fixing artificial limbs, vocational training and many other projects.