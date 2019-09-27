NAF Jet Bombs ISWAP Logistics Base, Training Camp

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

A fighter jet of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Thursday hit the logistics base and training camp of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) in Kusuma on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State, killing many insurgents.

The bombing followed intelligence reports that the insurgents had set up a training camp, while some buildings within the camp were used to store arms, fuel, ammunition as well as logistics supplies.

An update issued by NAF Spokesmen, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the air strikes killed many of the insurgents.

“The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has recorded another major success in its sustained air offensive against terrorists’ targets in the Northeastern part of the Country. The feat was achieved yesterday when Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft, detailed by the ATF, destroyed a major Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Logistics Base and Training Camp at Kusuma on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

“The air strike was executed after credible intelligence reports had established that a section of the settlement was serving as a training camp for the terrorists, while some buildings within the camp were being used to store their fuel, arms and ammunition as well as other logistics supplies. The pre-attack surveillance showed scores of fighters attempting to flee the location upon hearing the sound of the attack aircraft”, he said.

He said the terrorists “were engaged by the attack aircraft in successive passes, neutralising many of them. The terrorists’ logistics supply store, which was also hit, was seen engulfed in flames due to the raid.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North-east”