Joe Aribo May Miss Brazil Clash Due to Head Injury

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo could miss the club’s next “few games” after suffering a head injury in Wednesday’s League Cup win over Livingston.

The Nigeria international required 20 stitches after a challenge by Livingston’s Rickie Lamie.

Steven Gerrard confirmed Aribo will miss Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen after being “cut all the way to the bone”.

“I will be very surprised if we see Aribo play before the international break,” the Rangers boss said.

“It is his first time out of London and he has settled very well. This will be a setback but knowing him he will bounce back, he didn’t even want to come off yesterday which shows his mentality.” As well as Aberdeen, Rangers face Young Boys away in the Europa League on Thursday and then Hamilton at Ibrox before the next international break. Aribo was substituted before the break in the 1-0 win at Livingstone.