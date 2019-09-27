Elijah Returns as Technical Adviser to ABS FC

Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC of Ilorin has unveiled 47-year-old Yomi Elijah as its Technical Adviser.

Speaking at the ceremony, the club’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, said he is delighted to have Elijah rejoining the Ilorin based team.

Chukwuemeka said the club will build on a solid foundation that would keep the club going and also create an avenue for young talented footballers at the grassroots level to become superstar.

According to the management of the club, the coach will be handed two bedroom flat apartments and also an official car to ease his job.

“At ABS we work day and night to discover talents with dedicated staff.

“Presently, we have two of our players at the U-17 level as we speak and we will have more this season by God’s grace” Chukwuemeka said.

The Nigeria Premier League Club Owners Scribe, also announced that a grassroots Coach, Shuiab Abdulkadir will assist Elijah on the job.

He said the club picked Abdulkadir because of his meritorious service to grassroots football development.

Chukwuemeka disclosed that the team will train Abdulkadir just as it has done to those who had passed through the club like him.

Reacting after his unveiling, Elijah promised to bring programme that will encourage and develop Youth football, insisting that he came to ABS Ilorin FC to make a positive impact.

He said ABS has always been close to his heart and he is delighted to return to the club that gave him his first opportunity to lead a team.

“I am here to make a difference, this is one of the best club in Nigeria with a modern day structure in football.

“My passion is to bring out the best in players and we will do this with some of the young lads here at ABS.

“My return to ABS will produce more players that will represent the country now and in the future” Elijah said.

Meanwhile, the club has announced that it will resume on Monday, Sept. 30.