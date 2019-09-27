‘Adio the Musical’ Lights Up Independence Day Celebration

Yinka Olatunbosun

Trailing the impressive performances in Lagos and Bonny Island, the story theatre piece called ‘Adio the Musical,’ which is the newest edition of “Story Theatre with Grandma Wura” specially created for children and their families is set to return to stage for Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration.

A Back2myRoots project initiative of Proud African Root, Adiothe Musical, piece written and produced by Mrs. Bola Edwards with songs composed by Mr. Patrick Edwards, was unveiled in celebration of Children’s Day this year. The Independence edition will take place at The Palms Shopping Mall from September 28 to 30, 2019.

“As always, it is created to educate and train children and teenagers on the topic of leadership and nation building as it affects maximum use of their talents in the world as well as in society,’’ the Producer, Mrs. Bola Edwards said.

Featuring acclaimed singer Olufunmi Ajoyegbe; the proprietress and Head of School, Toddler Tree GRA, Ikeja, Mrs. FadekemiOlumide Aluko, this edition for Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration is in collaboration with The Palms Shopping Mall and partners such as Rite Foods, Wuwi Event, More, KarotizeCouture and Genesis.

“We seek partnership with schools, brands, organisations, groups, individuals and others in carrying out this initiative of raising new leaders through alternative forms of education such as entertainment and impeccable storytelling that impact the minds of children for their whole lifetime,” Edwards added.

Edwards, who plays the character of ‘Grandma Wura’, revealed that over 100 schools had been visited with Grandma Wura.

“Our school tour seasons and activities will continue every school term for the next four to five years. We have held a total of 34 theatre musical shows, between December 2015 and 2018, inclusive of the 2018 NLNG edition which took place on Bonny Island, Corona School 2018 Christmas edition, Children’s Day May 2019 as well as the recently concluded NLNG edition this month of September 14, 2019 at Bonny Island. We look forward to welcoming over 2500 children and teenagers.’’