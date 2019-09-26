Ukiri: Nigeria Lacks Legislation to Make Health Insurance Mandatory

Adesimbo Ukiri is the Managing Director of Avon HMO. In this interview with Martins Ifijeh, she said for health insurance to work efficiently, it should be made compulsory for Nigerians. She also spoke on the roles the new leadership of the NHIS must play if Nigeria must achieve Universal Health Coverage

What are the key issues the new executive secretary of the NHIS should focus on with immediate effect?

On the consumer side, a lot has changed. People’s perception has improved but the pillars and the structures that would make the healthcare industry deliver on that transformation still hasn’t been put in place. We don’t have a legislature that makes it compulsory for Nigerians to have Health insurance. There is no transparency and the industry is highly fragmented with very weak financial strength for most of the players in the sector.

A number of Health Management Organisations (HMOs) are not very solvent, and fail to pay hospital bills when due. There is a lack of trust between all the key players – the HMOs and the hospitals and regulatory authority. In fact, the regulatory authority appears to see itself as a competitor and operator which creates a conflict. A regulator should regulate, holder of funds should hold and disburse funds. Operators should operate. Also, on the delivery side, hospitals are still fragmented and owner-managed. Primary care remains a problem.

As a company, Avon has data stretching back to the very day we opened our doors for businesses which we query and analyse all the time. But, industry wise, there is no clean, robust and granular data to work with. By the time we have data it can predict health costs, patterns of diseases. And if we can predict, we can mitigate. Who is doing all of that right now? We need the regulator to look at the one per cent of earnings we’ve been contributing as HMOs for between 15 and17 years, towards an IT fund. The money has come up to billions and is sitting with the regulator. When is it going to be utilised to invest in an IT Infrastructure that supports the entire system?

Summarily, there is a lot of talk that comes out of each successive leadership, from corruption to mismanagement amongst others. Maybe its high we had some good stories from the industry this time around. Let’s have an agenda with milestones and deadline. What are we going to celebrate and when are we going to celebrate infrastructure and the standardisation of industry data?

I think the new executive secretary has a lot to be excited about. He’s in the right place at the right time. The industry is ripe, people are yearning for it and thankfully he’s a product of the industry, so he knows the laudable vision for which the NHIS was set up.

What is your view on the N400m minimum share capital HMOs are required to have; do you think that would allow for a strong industry?

I think it is time for the executive secretary to take a hard look at similar sectors and decide what kind of players he wants to work with because previous executive secretaries have seen HMOs as partners with which they can transform the healthcare landscape and together create value for Nigerians. In other climes, regulators nurture nascent industries in order to achieve specific and measurable objectives. The NHIS cannot do it alone. We have the private health insurance plan and the NHIS and state government run theirs too. This means Nigerians will always have a choice. But whether they are public or private, they should all be regulated and the public arm should not seek to kill its private peers. We are all good for the economy because we give jobs and the system allows for more reach all over the country. The new ES needs to look at how best to look at the kind of capital requirement, solvency ratio, minimum financial parameters he wants for the players how he wants to work them to grow the sector from a penetration level of three per cent to a 10 per cent. It is not just about talk. It’s about a five, six-point agenda that’s going to make it a reality. And that every half year and every year, updates should be provided to Nigerians.

How can Nigerian health insurance companies address the lack of consumer trust?

It boils down to the regulator. In other climes, regulators tend to publish either quarterly, mid-year or definitely every year, statistics on the industry. If Nigerians could see highlights of the key performance indicators (KPIs) and every HMO’s audited financial statement that would bring some trust. If Nigerians could see a simple table that shows how much claims relative to premiums HMOs have been paying out towards utilisation of the services by the population, they would have a bit more trust and they would see that they are not sitting and eating the money like many of them believe right now. We would also see statistics on health outcomes of people who have used their health plans to seek healthcare services and the outcome of the healthcare services they got, Nigerian would have more trust. If they could also see a mutually reinforcing relationship between the regulator and the HMO, they would have more trust.

Crowd sourcing funds for medical emergencies has been on the rise recently. From your experience working in the health insurance space, why would you say people seem to prefer crowd funding to health insurance?

What it leads to is that people are not acting early enough on disease or illnesses. Most times when you see people that are being crowd-funded for, honestly you can tell it’s one leg in heaven and one leg on earth. They are at stage four cancer; they have renal failure and needing transplants. Their state is so alarming and dire and that is what moves people to contribute to the crowd funding. It could have been avoided because if the person was under a health cover; whatever the disease or ailment was, it would have been caught earlier through annual health checks or even through normal visits to the doctor and treatments would have commenced a lot earlier. Most of these things are mostly complications from other conditions that were not treated. I believe more than 70 per cent of those that are crowd funded for end up dying because the crowd funding intervention happens so late in the day that they can’t be saved. So why not have the interventions in the early stages of the diseases or conditions that would not allow it to get to the stage where crowd funding is needed? We do better by assisting people to get under a health insurance cover than contributing to these crowd funding initiatives in a last-minute desperate attempt to snatch people from the jaws of death.

Technology has been acknowledged as one key factor that can accelerate growth across multi-functional sectors of the economy? Is Avon HMO taking advantage of this factor and how?

Technology is integral to the vision we have for this company and it’s always been from the beginning. We started with our dream of making health insurance plans accessible to all Nigerians, and it rests very much on our ability to utilise technology to achieve that. We capitalise on this in many ways. One is trying to prioritise relationships with hospitals who themselves have used technology to enable what they do, such that we can have access to data, we can submit claims. In trying to reach the Nigerian market, we’ve utilised technology incredibly. We are the first and the only HMO from which you can subscribe and pay for a plan with your mobile device on your phone. You’ll get your ID card and all else in two weeks. That’s something really transformational.

Our processes in-house rely on technology to make it seamless. Our call centre is open 24 hours, seven days a week. The data from the call centre are being analysed and utilised daily. The ability to also let our various enrolled members and the general public have access to our multiple channels helps us gather insights into how we deliver our plan, service delivery and products are done with technology. We foresee a future in which other healthcare facilities we work with, would integrate more technology in how they deliver services and their statistics from their devices can be transmitted to their primary healthcare physician remotely. We have a disease management programme where people with chronic illness and non-communicable disease go on that portal. We are able to remotely monitor them through the information they give.