Prostrate Cancer: Go for Regular Medical Checkup, Foundation Tells Community

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The International Care Community for All Race and Rural Environment Foundation (ICCARRE) has advised men to as a matter of priority, go for regular medical checkup twice a year to avoid prostrate cancer.

The foundation, established for the purpose of caring for indigent people in the society, especially street children in rural communities, aged and very poor families, said prostate cancer is usually the most common type of cancer in men.

President and Founder, ICCARRE, Eugenia Ndukwe, while speaking at a sensitisation campaign to mark the 2019 Men Week of Prostrate Cancer, theme: ‘Fight and Advocate for Rural Men’, in Karimo, FCT, Abuja, recently, noted that they have decided to beam attention on prostrate cancer in the 2019 event.

Ndukwe said the foundation touches every critical area of the rural people, noting that one of the major causes of death these days among men was prostrate cancer.

ICCARRE founder, who insisted that she cannot give the exact percentage of men currently being diagnosed with the disease, said the percentage should be above 50 per cent “because in Africa, poverty is our major problem and people will have to eat before they begin to talk about going to the hospital for examination.

“We chose this month of September, like it is being done all over the world, to come to these communities and educate men on the need to take care of their health; understand what prostrate cancer is all about.”

She observed that prostrate enlargement does not necessarily mean the prostrate is cancerous, but that the one with cancer can only be detected in the hospital.

“However, continued awareness like this becomes necessary to reduce stigma in the society. Prostrate cancer does not affect sexual performance.

“Once you have cancerous cells in your prostrate, it can reduce erection because erection becomes dysfunctional as some of the semen contains prostrate glands.”

Also speaking, the Sarki Degaa of Karimo Sabo, Umar Gani, commended ICCARRE Foundation for the opportunity given to the community, saying “it is something that will live long in our system, this is something we have not gotten knowledge of in the community”.

“Your coming is a divine mandate as you voluntarily decided to come and educate our men about prostrate cancer. It is a tremendous contribution, we call on other NGOs to emulate you,” the monarch stated.