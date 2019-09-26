Medic West Africa to Hold Conference on Key Growth Enablers

Rebecca Ejifoma

Informa Markets, one of the largest international organisers of exhibitions, will be hosting the eighth edition of the Medic West Africa Conference and Exhibition at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos from October 9 to 11, 2019.

The upcoming edition of the three-day event will host more than 280 regional and international exhibitors from 25 countries.

From state-of-the-art imaging equipment; the most cost-effective disposables; developments in surgery to advances in prosthetics, Medic West Africa will spotlight the latest healthcare and laboratory products and services.

According to organisers, the event will welcome over 4,500 attendees, including dealers, distributors, buyers, laboratory specialists and healthcare professionals, from both the public and private sector.

According to the Medic West Africa’s Exhibition Director, Ryan Sanderson, Informa Markets is thrilled to usher in this year’s conference and exhibition in the host city, Lagos.

“As a leader in Africa’s healthcare sector, we are charged with the responsibility of discovering promising innovations and solutions that cater to the many facets of the healthcare value chain in Nigeria and beyond,” he added.

Citing a report Fitch Solutions gave, the director said healthcare expenditure in Nigeria was predicted to reach N5,762.061 billion by 2021 growing at a CAGR of 8.35 per cent Y.O.Y.

His words: “This is up from an estimated NGN 5,318.061 billion in 2020. By 2021, healthcare spending is estimated to make up 2.94 per cent of the country’s GDP.”

Sanderson further highlighted that thanks to these numerous growth opportunities, Nigeria’s medical device market has a promising future ahead.

“This year, Medic West Africa ensures that all stakeholders are encouraged to take advantage of the strong business leads the event provides,” he added.

Education and knowledge-sharing are some of the core principles of Medic West Africa. Registered participants of the free-to-attend event will benefit immensely from its masterclasses and leadership, business and educational conferences.

The event will also offer attendees an opportunity to network, discuss and deliberate with leadership from West African Ministries, authorities, healthcare providers, distributors and solution providers.

Medic West Africa is supported by numerous trade associations as well as government agencies such as the Nigeria Federal Ministry of Health, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria and the Nigeria Medical Association.