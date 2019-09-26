LaLiga partners Lagos Business School to host Sports Business Programme in Madrid

LaLiga Business School and its partner institution Lagos Business School are jointly hosting the second phase of their Sports Business Management Programme (SBMP) themed “LaLiga Week”. The six-day experience is set to hold from November 11-16, 2019.

LaLiga week is an initiative curated for Sports enthusiasts who wish to begin their career in the sports industry and professionals who aspire to accelerate their career. The programme taking place in Madrid, will include classroom sessions at LaLiga Business School, study tours to major sports facilities and Madrid based LaLiga clubs, the Olympic park, the Tennis Federation facilities among other activities.

Speaking on the importance of the programme, the LaLiga delegate in Nigeria, Guillermo Perez Castello said, “LaLiga Week was designed to spread the LaLiga expertise across key markets such as Nigeria. We hope participants are fully immersed in the experience and use this avenue to cultivate the key skills needed to thrive in the dynamic world and business of sports.

Also commenting on the initiative, Academic Director, Lagos Business School, Henry Onukwuba said, “We hope this programme, which is the first of its kind positively impacts the participants and inspires more people to promote and develop the capacity of the Nigerian’s sports sector to fulfil its true potential.”

The Sports Business Management Programme (SBMP) is the product of a collaboration between Lagos Business School and Spanish league, LaLiga to promote capacity development in Nigeria’s sports sector through research and training in sports business management and administration. The organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding in October 2018 to kick off the first edition of the programme.

This initiative reiterates both institutions’ commitment to enhancing the sustainable development and growth of the sports business management sector in Nigeria through the exchange of intelligence and strategies.