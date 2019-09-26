Independence: FG Declares Tuesday Public Holiday

The federal government has declared Tuesday, October1, as public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah, announced this in a statement issued wednesday in Abuja.

She said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

The minister congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on the commemoration of this year’s anniversary.

He assured citizens of government’s commitment to end the current spate of insecurity in the country.

According to him, peace and stability are necessary conditions for the development of any nation.

Aregbesola, therefore, called on Nigerians to emulate the nation’s founding fathers in their love for their fatherland.

Aregbesola reminded Nigerians of the immense potential the country was endowed with, and assured that with commitment, “we can move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.”

“As Nigerians, we should always remember that there is hope for our country and that we are blessed with both human and natural resources, tourism, cultural diversity, selfless spirit of unity and love for one another.

“As well as bonded brotherhood, all of which are potential we must exploit in the years ahead to make Nigeria the nation of our dreams,” he said.

Aregbesola enjoined all Nigerians to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its avowed determination to build a secure, economically viable and corruption free nation, in line with the dream of the country’s founding fathers.

The minister wished all Nigerians a happy Independence anniversary.