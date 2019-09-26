IBB Club to Host Achimota in Independence Day Matches

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

IBB International Golf and Country Club will host Ghana’s oldest golf club, Achimota Club 1928 in Abuja, over two days, as part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day celebration.

The Vice Captain IBB Club, Senator Emmanuel Anosike, announced on Wednesday at a press conference that the first day of the tournament, will feature the double matches on September 28.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to perform the ceremonial tee off. The president will be supported by members of his cabinet and some golf playing governors.

The singles matches are billed for Sunday, September 29.

The Ghanaians’ visit is in tune with the tradition of sending golfers to Abuja to celebrate the national day of Nigeria.

Anosike, who is the chairman of the tournament planning committee, said 45 Ghanaians, who are regular golfers below 60 years, have confirmed they will making the trip to Abuja.

The independence amateur tournament holds on October 1 and will feature between 400-500 amateur players, invited from other golf clubs across the country.

“After the tournament on October 1, we will have a big presentation and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will be here as part of the outing. The type of prizes we will present at the grand finale are heritage trophies, that golfers will want to keep for posterity,” Anosike said.