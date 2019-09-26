Dale Carnegie Nigeria Holds Conference

Chief executive officers, senior leaders, human resources directors, managers and other key organisational leaders will converge in Lagos, Nigeria on October 3rd, 2019, to gain insights on how to improve engagement, happiness and productivity in the workplace, at a one-day conference being organised by Dale Carnegie Training.

The conference with the theme ‘Building the Workplace of Our Dreams’ is scheduled in Lagos and would offer organisations innovative ideas on how to build the workplace where people feel happy, engaged and empowered to give their very best.

The Country Director, Dale Carnegie Training, Mr. Patrick Nwakogo, said the company would bring its over 100 years’ experience in over 90 countries to the conference and urged companies interested in building the ideal workplace not to miss the event.

Nwakogo, said the speakers and discussants, who were carefully selected for their expertise and experience in the area under discuss, “will share ideas on how to create work environments that enable people to unleash their full potential, stimulate growth and success for their organisations in particular and the economy in general.”

He added that, “currently, only 20 percent of the workforce is unleashing its full potential while the rest are intentionally withholding their best efforts, doing just enough to retain their jobs”. This he said is a loss for everyone.

The country director noted that Dale Carnegie works with organisations to build courage, confidence and compassion among their workforce by drawing out people’s natural strength, so they can take command of their roles and inspire teamwork across the organisation.

The conference, which is designed to be an annual event, is part of activities to mark Dale Carnegie’s 6th year anniversary in Nigeria.

“It’s part of our contribution towards national development,” Nwakogo said. This year’s edition is supported by three great organizations – Tolaram Group, Credit Direct Limited and Coronation Merchant Bank respectively.