Runtown Kicks Off  Sound God Africa Tour Tonight at Trace Live

The ‘Mad Over You’ singer Runtown will be kicking off his ‘Sound God Africa Tour’ in a special edition of Trace Live holding tonight, September 25, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The tour will see the Nigerian singer touring other countries of Africa such as Ivory Coast, Gabon, Gambia, Namibia and Senegal.

For tonight show, Runtown will be performing most of his hits with a live band as well as giving his fans an opportunity to interact with him.

Runtown’s music career began in 2007, and has grown to include collaborations with an array of notable acts including Davido, DJ Khaled, Major Lazer, Nasty C and Wizkid. His 2016 single, ‘Mad Over You’ moved the world of music, and propelled him to stardom.

Trace Live which is created by Trace Naija in partnership with Bolanle Austen-Peters a and Cabal Entertainment serves as a right platform for the artiste to commence the tour. Since it launched, the event has raised the bar, introducing a new standard for live music, which through, consistency in sound, and extraordinary performing artists and bands – has created a series of unforgettable experiences for the Nigerian audience. Past editions include, Omawumi, Flavour, Falz, Adekunle Gold, 2Baba, Wande Coal and Reekado Banks.