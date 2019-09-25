PTAD to Introduce Health Insurance Scheme to Pensioners

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr. Chioma Nnenna-Ejikem, has said the directorate is planning to introduce health insurance scheme for pensioners in the country.

Nnenna-Ejikem said the PTAD is working towards ensuring that pensioners benefit from the health insurance scheme of the federal government so as to alleviate their suffering in accessing equality healthcare service.

Speaking in Kano on Wednesday during the 10 days physical verification exercise of the pensioners, she said: “We are thinking about getting health insurance scheme for the pensioners.

“We all know that the ageing population needs more of insurance for health to enable them get quality healthcare services.

“It is on the front burner, we are still at the talking stage, but I want pensioners to know that it is a project we want to make sure materialise and that is why I am committing myself by mentioning it here today.”

She also said PTAD is committed to ensuring pensioners are treated with utmost care so as to give them the necessary comfort.

According to her, 13,000 pensioners are targeted in the North-west, which has four verification centres in three states, adding that the exercise would last for about 10 days.

The PTAD boss added that those who are not verified within the period could go to the state offices of the directorate to get their data captured.