Osinbajo Ready to Wave Immunity over Fraud Allegation

* Begins legal action against Timi Feank

By Katch Ononuju

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday expressed his readiness to waive his constitutional immunity to “enable the most robust adjudication” of several baseless allegations, insinuation and falsehoods against his person and office.”

The vice president, who had faced series of allegations in the media over the handling of affairs of some of the agencies under his supervision said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that he was ready to wave his immunity to clear his name.

He also said he had directed his lawyers to commence legal action against former deputy publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, and one Katch Ononuju for making unsubstantiated allegations against him.

Below is the tweet by the vice president.

“In the past few days, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods have been peddled in the media against me by a group of malicious individuals.

“The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique had mostly been making the social media rounds anonymously.

“I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.

“I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood.”